To the dignity and legacy of Katherine Johnson, a West Virginia-born woman whose mathematical brilliance sent NASA astronauts safely to the moon and back in the early 1960s. Johnson, 101, died earlier this week and her life and career spoke volumes in disproving generations of stereotypes concerning African Americans in general and women in particular. While the accolades following the announcement of her death were well-deserved, her own words ring true about this remarkable woman’s life: “My dad taught us, ‘You are as good as anybody in this town, but you’re no better.’ I don’t have a feeling of inferiority. Never had. I’m as good as anybody, but no better.”
To Charles Davis, D.O., a West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Class of 1982 graduate, for being recognized by leaders at the school as the 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year. The physician, a WVSOM Board of Governors member, has also been recognized by his peers for inclusion in Best Doctors in America for three consecutive years and has been awarded Teacher of the Year by ophthalmology residents. Davis is a physician at Davis Eye Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.
To the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s awarding of more than $14 million to make major capital improvements to public housing properties in West Virginia. The funding is part of $2.7 billion awarded to public housing authorities in the nation. Amounts going to this region included: Housing Authority of Raleigh County - $120,037; Housing Authority of the City of Beckley - $523,109; Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield - $379,121; and Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope - $320,713. Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.
To Candy Cooper, a nurse in the Telemetry Unit at Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Cooper’s name was put into an ARH-wide ERP drawing with a very special prize: an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Las Vegas, Nev., including airfare, hotel and $500 in spending money. Cooper decided to take her son, who had just turned 21, along on the trip.
To West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Sally Hurst, CRCH director of outreach programs, Julian Levine, outreach director for the Clingman Center for Community Engagement, and Drema Mace, Ph.D., the school’s vice president for Community Engagement and Development, for accepting an award on behalf of Greenbrier County honoring collaborative efforts to improve the health of West Virginians. The Healthy People Healthy Places program recognizes communities and leaders who are making a difference.