THUMBS UP: To Ellen Taylor, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce president, for faithfully serving the community for 26 years. As noted in a story in The Register-Herald this week, Taylor leaves behind an impressive legacy. She came to Beckley in 1993 from the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, bringing along a no-nonsense demeanor and strong leadership abilities. She was gifted at forging liaisons with state and local groups, partnering on initiatives that otherwise would have found little funding or interest. In 1998, she worked with the West Virginia Center on Aging and West Virginia Development Office to attract seniors to the area. She promoted tourism, and worked with Beckley Area Foundation to secure improved signage. She organized the annual Business Show, growing it larger each year.
THUMBS UP: To five grants totaling $400,000 awarded to help prevent unsafe working conditions in and around U.S. mines. From our state, West Virginia University Research Corp. in Morgantown was chosen. The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Ala., at the Jim Walter Resources No. 5 mine and in 2006 in Buckhannon at the Sago Mine.
THUMBS UP: To six students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg being named the 2019-20 recipients of BrickStreet endowed scholarships, donated by the BrickStreet Foundation. First-year student Anthony Aswad, second-year students Megan Farley and Madeleine Gwinn, third-year student Lucas Goodwin, and fourth-year students Jordan Allen and Lauren Cronise each received scholarships funded through a $900,000 endowment BrickStreet gifted the school in 2016. Each scholarship ranges from $10,000 to $20,000.
THUMBS UP: To Wyoming County American Federation of Teachers for providing several grants to its new members during opening day ceremonies for Wyoming County Schools personnel. The West Virginia AFT received a grant from First Book, which provides new books and learning materials at a much reduced rate to teachers, librarians and others who will put those books and educational materials in the hands of children in need across the globe. Wyoming County is one of four counties selected to benefit from the grant that is designed to support new educators as they provide books to students and build a classroom library. There are 13 members who will each receive a coupon worth $109 to purchase books through First Book.