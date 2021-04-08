To a $100,000 check from the Carter Family Foundation to help out with the YMCA phase II project to install an elevator with service to all three floors. The Carter Family Foundation offered a two-for-one challenge for the project, and the YMCA jumped on the opportunity and was able to receive donations totaling $50,000 from Beckley Area Foundation, Raleigh General Hospital, Little General, Kelly Family Foundation and Vecellio Family Foundation and Carter Foundation matched that with a $100,000 donation.
To Cheyanne Buhrts, who is using her platfrom as Miss West Virginia Junior High to collect pop tabs in honor of the competition’s national platform, leading her to currently have 86,000 to benefit The Ronald McDonald House, which supports families with children fighting illnesses. Staff and students at Musselman Middle School have pitched in to help Buhrts meet her goal of 100,000 pop tabs. But that isn’t all. Buhrts has also spent the pandemic delivering food to those in need and donating eggs from her family’s farm, giving more than 100 dozen to a local food ministry. On Christmas Day, she delivered food, hats and scarves to the homeless.
To the Fayette Institute of Technology, which recently assisted in helping the New River Humane Society fill some of its funding needs. Members of the carpentry program constructed dog houses to donate to NRHS for a fundraiser. In the careers in education program, one of the seniors – Whitley Williams – undertook a community service project that has already raised over $1,000 from designing and selling NRHS masks and earrings. Finally, a junior from the media class – Kiersten Hildebrand – donated a design she created for a T-shirt logo to be sold for fundraisers as well. Carpentry students include Matthew Bradford, John Aguilar, Zachariah Baird, Robert Knight III, Leonard Farrow, Dominique Johnson, Michael Lockett, Tyler Mullins, Christian Muovich, Cody Peters, Connor Sutton, Maxwell Underwood, Isaac Wallace, Jacob Ward and Ronald Wilson.
To the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, which has been recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s list of America’s Best Graduate Schools for the 23rd consecutive year. The report shows that 69 percent of WVSOM’s graduates from 2018 to 2020 entered primary care residencies upon completing medical school. WVSOM was listed as:
λ No. 4 for producing the most primary care residents
λ No. 16 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing direct patient care in rural areas.
λ No. 14 in the percentage of 2012-14 graduates practicing in primary care specialties