THUMBS UP: With a couple of caveats, to a West Virginia lottery announcement that gross revenue (before any deductions) from the game have topped $1 billion for the 17th straight year. The 2018-19 numbers increased by about $52 million from the previous year, defying the Lottery’s projections that revenue would instead fall. The math says $1 billion a year for 17 years is $17 billion. So, we just hope that, when legislators were only able to find $30 million for much needed wrap-around services for our school children, that schools, seniors and the state park system are getting the brunt of these funds. We are also concerned that some of the windfall came from desperate people trying to find a way to keep their head above water with a game of chance.
THUMBS UP: To the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families for awarding a grant of $2,378,080 to the Fayette County Child Development Center for their Head Start Program. Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. This program is used to foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being. HHS has also awarded $910,604 for Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia which will support Head Start programs across the state.
THUMBS UP: To the Wyoming County Commission for receiving a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for runway improvements at Kee Field, near Pineville in Wyoming County. The work will be completed in two contracts. One contract was awarded to Benchmark Construction for $213,000 and the other went to Mid Atlantic Construction for $82,200. Improvements will include sealing and marking 3,701 feet of existing runway as well as edge draining.
THUMBS UP: To the National Science Foundation for deciding to keep the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County open. NSF had recommended divesting itself of the facility in 2012, a proposal that led to years of study into the potential impact of such a move. In response, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., included provisions in a federal spending bill preventing NSF from divesting itself of the facilities and encouraging the agency to work with federal, academic and private sector partners to develop plans for future operations.