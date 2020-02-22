During a Greenbrier East vs. Woodrow Wilson girls basketball game a timeout was called and Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors, Brian’s younger brother, approached Woodrow administrators Rocky Powell (principal) and J.T. Payne (athletic director) to address the issue of a fan who had been antagonizing him. The fan was later identified as Steven Damon, a parent of a Greenbrier East player. It’s unclear what Nabors said to Damon, if anything, but photo evidence supports the fact Nabors did his best to diffuse the situation, as confirmed by a surveillance video obtained by the WVSSAC. Justice's response to the outburst was “I hate to say it any other way, but honest to God’s truth is the same thing happened over at Woodrow two different times out of the Woodrow players,” Justice said. “They’re a bunch of thugs. The whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game. The game was over when they walked off the floor — it’s just as simple as that. They don’t know how to behave and at the end of the day, you got what you got.”

