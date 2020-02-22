To the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources receiving a $3 million federal five-year grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center to address opioid use disorder among pregnant and postpartum women. West Virginia is one of 10 states to receive the funding. The grant will support the Maternal Opioid Model (MOM) initiative, which focuses on improving health outcomes for mothers and babies by addressing fragmentation of care for pregnant and postpartum women receiving Medicaid benefits. The initiative builds upon the Drug Free Moms and Babies programs that provide services through 14 maternity care sites in West Virginia with funding from DHHR and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. Marshall Health/Marshall University Resource Corporation will lead the MOM project. Through the MOM initiative, women are screened for substance use disorder and then provided comprehensive care coordination to help ensure the best possible health outcomes.
To Monroe County’s Peterstown Middle School students Elizabeth Adkins, Sadie Maxey, Cole Thomas and Bryceson Whitt who won the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Region 1 Tournament for the 2020 West Virginia History Bowl at Pineville Middle School in Wyoming County. Another Peterstown Middle School team of students Isabel Adkins, Paige Amos, Mary Beth Meadows and Rosslyn St. Clair was the runner-up. Region 1 is made up of students from McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties, and the West Virginia History Bowl features questions compiled by the staff of Archives and History about the state’s architecture, arts, culture, geography, government, history, people, literature and sports. The regional winners and runner-up teams advance to the state tournament on April 28 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
To Beckley-Stratton Middle School student Emma Arthur, the overall winner of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee’s Career Day Essay Contest. First- and second-place winners were selected from each of five participating Raleigh County middle schools. Award recipients were: from Trap Hill Middle School, first place Candice Elder and second place Katie Stephenson; from Shady Spring Middle, first place Louie Boyd and second place Lexie Brinson; from Park Middle, first place Tyler Thompson and second place Fiona Bechtel; from Independence Middle, first place Makenzie Taylor and second place Jade Lilly; from Beckley-Stratton Middle, first place Savannah Harrell and second place Elijah Redfern. Each award recipient received a certificate and $25; the overall winner received $100.
To two people recognized by the West Virginia Archives and History as West Virginia History Heroes during a West Virginia History Day at the Legislature program. Named were Brandon B. Bennett of Shady Spring, nominated by the Raleigh County Historical Society, and Andrea Pack of Nimitz, nominated by the Summers County Historical Society. Bennett organized and served as faculty advisor to Shady Spring High School students who raised funds for a marker that commemorates the early history of Shady Spring and the importance of the turnpikes that met there. Pack does online work with genealogical platforms. She is most willing to help others seeking information about ancestors from the area.