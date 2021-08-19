To area businesses, educators and groups working to build drug overdose rehabilitation and recovery opportunities. Ten area businesses are now ready to hire those in recovery after completing training and receiving their certificate at a Communities of Healing event at Fruits of Labor, Inc., in Rainelle. Meanwhile, New River CTC is coordinating with the Alliance for Economic Development of Southern West Virginia to build collegiate drug overdose recovery communities on the college’s four campuses.
To the 16th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair, which was a major success. This year, the event was held July 9 – 10 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport and raised just over $81,000. The proceeds will be shared between Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. Plans are already under way for next year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair. A date for next year’s fair will be announced in the coming weeks.
To Stephen Gustard, who has worked at both The Greenbrier and The French Goat in Lewisburg, for being appointed executive chef at Tamarack Marketplace. Gustard refined his culinary skills at Johnson & Wales University. Later, he joined the Greenbrier Apprenticeship Program. Upon completion, Gustard began his post-collegiate career at the Greenbrier Sporting Club. Gustard’s culinary career at The Greenbrier continued to accelerate as he opened The Summit and accepted a promotion to executive chef. After 10 years at The Greenbrier, he accepted a position in Lewisburg at The French Goat, an award-winning local restaurant named “Best Fine Dining Establishment in West Virginia” by WV Living magazine.
To a health care worker from Beckley given the surprise of a lifetime when Gov. Jim Justice presented him with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes. Paul Swartz was personally greeted by the governor and Babydog as one of the big winners in the seventh and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes. Swartz works as a dietitian at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.