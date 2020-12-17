Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.