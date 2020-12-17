Thumbs up to West Virginia University and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for teaming up to create a new Covid testing laboratory at the Health Sciences Center. The WVU Rapid Development Laboratory was established to provide the technical and professional support to develop, validate and implement complex diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19.
Thumbs up to employees at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s Office who started collecting new toys on Oct. 1 and filled seven boxes with items worth $3,000 for Toys for Tots. The clerk’s office also received contributions from other offices throughout the courthouse to help provide a better Christmas for families in need.
Thumbs up to a group of student success liaisons who met recently at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley to wrap Christmas gifts that were donated to students at Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley Stratton Middle School, Academy of Careers and Technology and Stratton, Mabscott and Beckley elementary schools.
Thumbs up to the West Virginia Stream Partners Program, which recently announced recipients of its annual grant awards, with 17 watershed groups receiving grant amounts totaling $77,025. Locally, the Morris Creek Watershed Association will receive $5,000. The West Virginia Stream Partners Program is a cooperative effort among the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the state Division of Natural Resources, the state Division of Forestry, and the Soil Conservation Agency.
Thumbs up to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for being at the center of Congressional negotiations in support of a $900 billion Covid-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300-per-week jobless checks, and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans.