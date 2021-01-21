THUMBS UP to Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock, Ward V, who was presented with the 2021 Living Legend Award during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration by the Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award is given each year to someone who serves their community. Bullock had a long career at the federal prison and is serving her second term as representative for Ward V. Bullock said she was honored to receive the 2021 Living Legend Award. She listed her work on development of a plan for a new Stratton Elementary School, collection of the history of Hunter Cemetery and establishment of The Dream Center with Vicki Webb as being among her top projects to date.
THUMBS UP to a program though the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that delivers nonperishable goods to food banks. What started with a phone call between friends resulted in 40,000 pounds of food delivered to Monroe County food banks recently. M-Rock Stone Manufacturers near Peterstown unloaded the boxes. Food banks represented included LDS Church in Peterstown, Lindside United Methodist Church, Lifeline Church of God Operation Compassion, Union Methodist Church, Monroe County Coalition for Children and Families and Alderson Food Pantry.
THUMBS UP to the Community Services Department of the Raleigh County Day Report Center in Beckley continues to have a positive impact on the area. During 2020, the total amount of litter and trash gathered was 60,860 pounds and 525 tires cleaned from dumpsites, creeks and hillsides.
THUMBS UP to Jody Dalton, a Princeton native, who harvested a 12-point trophy buck in Wyoming County that has been scored as No. 9 in the top 10 ranking of the biggest Pope and Young-class typical deer taken in the North America over the last 20 years and set a state record. The white tail buck officially scored at 191 and 2/8 inches – the 10th largest buck taken in the United States over the last 20 years in the typical category and the 25th largest of all time killed in North America, according to Stephen McDaniel, state DNR director.