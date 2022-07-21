To Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, one of our nation’s most eminent citizens, for getting a final salute from the American public and honored to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. The last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Williams, who died last month at age 98, was honored in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished private citizens. Only six private citizens had previously received the honor: civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four Capitol police officers. Williams makes seven. Lawmakers lauded Williams for his actions at Iwo Jima, and his public service following his military career, which included establishing a foundation that works with local stakeholders to create monuments for Gold Star families of the fallen throughout the country.
To Monroe County resident Sydney Phipps, who will be off to Italy in September as a member of Team USA to compete in the 3-D Archery World Championships. Phipps, a junior at Concord University majoring in molecular biology, will be up against the best archers in the world, and said she is excited and ready. Phipps, 19, a resident of Peterstown, has been working toward this goal for 10 years. She started competing in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) when she was 9 and has since won numerous state, national and world competitions, but this is the pinnacle of competitive 3-D archery. Phipps is sponsored by CD Archery out of Pennsylvania.
To the West Virginia First Responder Honor Board voting unanimously to submit the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John Forbush to the Legislature for consideration of the Medal of Valor. Forbush lost his life while attempting to rescue two individuals from a car that had been driven into the Elk River in Sutton in an apparent murder-suicide. Deputy Baker was shot and killed while responding to an incident in Birch River in which another deputy was wounded and one of the two suspects was shot and killed.
To the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council’s funding for three sewer and two water system improvement projects. The council approved a $500,000 grant to Hinton to improve its sewer system. These funds, along with money from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Appalachian Regional Commission and the Community Development Block Grant Program, provide $4.82 million for the project.
