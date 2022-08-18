To the Beckley VA Medical Center for its recently acquired MRI machine, a seven-figure technology expenditure that will work faster than previous magnetic resonance imaging at the hospital and will provide clearer, more advanced images. The decision was made to purchase the unit after the medical center was continually forced to send veterans to community hospitals for MRI scans due to their high demand. Before, the VA’s old machine would take 45 minutes to do a brain MRI scan, but with the new machine, it was 10 minutes. Patients can get in quicker and get diagnosed faster, reducing the struggle for patients to make time for appointments and for medical professionals to provide answers.
To Tudor’s Biscuit World, on behalf of its employees and customers, for presenting $11,000 to Make-A-Wish, West Virginia, during its Night at the Ballpark at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Make-A-Wish West Virginia is a non-profit organization dedicated to making wishes come true for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. For almost 25 years, Tudor’s has been partnered with Make-A-Wish. With the many donations from its customers, Tudor’s has raised over $700,000 to help provide over 200 children with an experience of a lifetime. During the game, Tudor’s handed out free balloons, took up donations, raffled an exclusive gift basket, and hosted a variety of on-field and off-field games.
To approval of Weatherization Assistance Program funding – in the sum of $3.3 million – for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s energy conservation program was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income people, especially low-income people who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users and households with a high energy burden.
To the 300 full-time, on-campus freshman students who started college this week at West Virginia University Tech here in Beckley. Thanks to all of them for casting their lot with us – both the school and the community. We hope to live up to your expectations and look forward to seeing you at the myriad civic events.
