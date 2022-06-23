To Mountain Stage being a recipient of the Vandalia Award, West Virginia’s highest folklife honor. The nod was presented during the recent 2022 Vandalia Gathering. Mountain Stage, a program produced exclusively by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, has been a live music radio show since 1983. The program was honored for being a “proud ambassador for West Virginia” around the world, introducing West Virginia musicians to countless listeners, and offering a platform for emerging artists and seasoned performers from virtually every genre of music.
To Pineville being awarded a $24,158.63 National Coal Heritage Area Grant for the Palisades Park Revitalization and Signage project. Matching grant funding will come from Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a West Virginia House of Delegates Local Economic Development Assistance Grant, and the Wyoming County Community Fund. Some of the improvements will include signs honoring Adam Morgan who died in the Big Branch mine explosion, redesign and repair of the decaying pavilion roof, interpretative signs, new commercial-style, ADA-compliant picnic tables, trash receptacles and security cameras.
To Mellissa Fuller, this year’s Wyoming County Schools Service Person of the Year. Fuller is a pre-kindergarten aide at Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School – the school she attended during her own school years. Fuller began her career as a substitute cook and a substitute aide in 2005. During that time, she’s worked with children of different ages and diverse learning levels in elementary and middle school, including verbal and non-verbal students as well as those with special needs.
To Summers County ARH Hospital and its new partnership with New River Community and Technical College that will allow students to attend classes and gain experience in the hospital simultaneously. The plan has been under development for over a year. Practical nursing students will be able to attend classes this fall with the opportunity to choose the hospital site to complete their education on the applied science degree. Along with being able to complete courses and gain experience at the hospital, students will also have the opportunity to complete their prerequisites there, limiting travel necessities for the students.