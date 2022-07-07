To the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance, which began accepting School Clothing Allowance applications July 1 for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
To Ashley Wheeler from Shady Spring, who has been announced as the winner of the inaugural State Fair of West Virginia Official Art Contest. Her artwork titled “Lucky Duck” will be featured as the official print of the State Fair and will be available for purchase at the State Fair merchandise booth at the 97th annual event, Aug. 11-20. The selected painting for this contest features a young boy holding a duck with some of the more iconic fair images in the background. It will be available as a print or poster for purchase this year.
To Kim Wymer of Scott Depot, who was named the grand prize winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during the celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center. Her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood. Th contest was initiated by West Virginia’s first lady Cathy Justice.