To a student-led project to improve the wetlands area at Woodrow Wilson High School by adding trails, walkways and an outdoor classroom – and to all of those, including the school board, who are providing support.
Since February, Ram Asaithambi and Thomas Spencer, who will be sophomores this fall and represent their class as president and vice president, have been working to raise funds to convert the wetlands area at the front of Woodrow Wilson into a space that can be utilized by the school and enjoyed by the community.
During their regular meeting Tuesday night, Raleigh County Board of Education members presented the two students with a certificate indicating their intention to dedicate $10,000 to the project.
“Today we’re getting a little bit closer to getting our overall goal done and it’s thanks to you all and everyone here so thank you very much,” Asaithambi said to the board members.
Others who have recently contributed to the project include Appalachian Regional Hospital, which gave a $5,000 community wellness grant, as well as a $6,000 appropriation from the state’s economic development fund, which has been secured with the help of Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, Asaithambi said.
Thus far the boys have raised roughly $28,000, including the contribution from the board.
Funds raised for the first phase of the project will go toward building a boardwalk, which will be over 100 feet long, that will extend out into the former pond. At the end of this walkway will be an outdoor classroom, which will measure 30 feet on all four sides.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Larry Ford, president of the Raleigh County BOE. “With students like that, our future is in good hands.”
We couldn’t agree more. Thanks, guys.
To the City of Beckley for organizing and celebrating a new Hometown Heroes banner program, which will honor veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces and first responders from Beckley or Raleigh County. Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials. Sponsored by businesses, organizations and families, the banners will be displayed on light poles throughout downtown Beckley.
