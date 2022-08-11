To the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for appropriating $13 million to bolster local health centers, provide maternal health services, increase access to HIV/AIDS treatment, support drug addiction research projects, strengthen youth vaccination programs and enhance public health in West Virginia.
To the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, which has been awarded a $3.9 million grant, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, to construct three buildings needed to support manufacturing in the Barkers Creek Industrial Park in Wyoming County. The nearly $7 million industrial park project provides support for a new industry in carbon products manufacturing, creating jobs while diversifying the local economy, according to officials.
To a special place for honoring the memories of children and bringing comfort to their families at Princeton Community Hospital. Misty McGhee and her fiancé Lawrence Robinson, who wanted a way to honor their baby’s memory while also providing a venue for honoring the memory of other children, spearheaded the project. The tree’s colorful butterflies and hearts are ready for the names of children who died before birth and up to age 18. The tree features pink and blue hearts, and yellow and white butterflies.
To Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey, who join five other Mountaineers, men’s basketball star Kevin Jones, women’s basketball record breaker Donna Abbott, cross country/track star Marie-Louise Asselin, rifle trailblazer Marilee Hohman and rifle coach Marsha Beasley in the 2022 West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony will take place on Sept. 17 before the Mountaineers play Towson in the football home opener.
