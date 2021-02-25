To two food companies that are contributing cash and other items to the student food pantry at West Virginia University. Kroger Mid-Atlantic contributed more than $50,000 in cash and equipment, and Kraft Heinz donated more than $10,000 in cash, food items and coolers for The Rack, the school said in a news release. The Rack has served more than 14,000 students since it opened in 2010. Food insecurity is an increasing problem on college campuses, with nearly 36 percent of West Virginia University students struggling with access to food on a regular basis, the school said.
To Nicholas Grant Joynes, a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School, who will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship specifically for ROTC Cadets on Memorial weekend by the National Veterans Business Development Council. Joynes, who maintains a high grade-point average while taking advanced studies, will complete his third year in the Air Force JROTC program this semester. He plans to participate in a college ROTC program and later commission into the United States Armed Forces.
To Emily Carothers of Meadow Bridge, who has been selected among the nation’s top youth volunteers for 2021 in the 26th annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. The eighth-grader at Meadow Bridge High School planted an organic vegetable garden at her local library that provides fresh produce to her community. She will receive a $2,500 scholarship, an engraved silver medallion and an invitation to the program’s virtual recognition event.
To the Beckley Moose Lodge #1606, which has donated $1,000 to the Raleigh County Humane Society. The Moose and Women of the Moose sponsor several fundraisers and community activities throughout the year, which include Breakfast with Santa for the children. They recently donated coats and other necessities to the Beckley VA for homeless veterans.