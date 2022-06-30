To West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) for partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books by mail to encourage early childhood literacy. Each year, a panel of early childhood literacy experts reviews books for inclusion in the monthly mailing. The program mails free books to registered children from birth to age 5, no matter their family’s income. The review panel focuses on specific themes and concepts including inspiration, imagination, love of reading and learning, regard for diversity, culture, promotion of self-esteem and confidence, as well as an appreciation of art and aesthetics. Book selections vary by age. Registration for Imagination Library is online or at a WIC clinic. Once the child is registered, the Imagination Library will mail an age-appropriate book to the child.
To the good intentions of the Raleigh County Commission to use its cut of a recently settled opioid lawsuit to fund drug education programs in local schools. Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said the county is still waiting to receive guidance from the state on what they can spend their money on, but he would like to see the funds used to teach students in the county about the effects of opioid abuse. Tolliver said he has already been in talks with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the superintendent of Raleigh County Schools about starting such a program in middle and high schools.
To several Girl Scouts who recently received the highest honors that Girl Scouts can achieve at their grade level. Before earning the awards, the Girl Scouts were responsible for learning information regarding issues they are passionate about. They then implemented plans of action to make a difference in their communities. Cadette Dalya Hasan of Beckley earned the Silver Award. Juniors Anya Olson of Lewisburg, Alice Clendenin of Lewisburg, Ali Boggs of Caldwell, Adrianna Frazier of Lewisburg, Natalie Hoover of Lewisburg, Marley Hopson of Lewisburg, Mallory Frye of Lewisburg, Caroline Hancock of Caldwell and Eliza Hardiman of Caldwell earned the Bronze Award.