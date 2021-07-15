To municipalities in the western part of Fayette County that are continuing to align with each other and provide various services to their residents and the surrounding communities. The City of Smithers officially introduced the River Cities Urban Walking Trail recently, which is part of the larger River Cities Trail Plan. The overall trail design was completed by GAI Architects and paid for by Healthy Places for Healthy People. The River Cities Urban Walking Trail portion of the plan was paid for by a mini-grant from Cultivate WV, a program of the West Virginia Community Development Hub.
To Bluefield College for thinking outside the box. When students come back to Bluefield College’s campus this fall, they will be greeted by Hazel, a white Labrador retriever, who will be the college’s therapy dog at The Center for Counseling and Wellness. Her primary role will be to support students. She can help them feel comfortable while attending counseling, eae any nervousness they may feel while studying, or provide a source of stress relief during a wellness event on campus. Hazel’s still a puppy, but she’s serving as an emotional support animal until she’s trained as a therapy dog. Her training starts in August with four courses in six-week increments.
To a recently completed new boat launch along the Meadow River in the roadside park on U.S. 60 just outside Charmco by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. A second new access point is also in the works in Hines as part of this initiative. It is still in the design phase. The Meadow River Valley Association is planning to add a shelter and outdoor classroom near the boat launch once sufficient community funding is secured. Contributions totaling more than $3,000 were recently donated to the organization in memory of the late Coach Bud Whitlow, who was a staunch supporter of the MRVA. Those funds will be spent on the shelter project, which the organization hopes to complete this year.
To the late Gladys Eye Lafferty’s legacy of love for people and her community. In her will, Lafferty left contributions to five charities: First United Methodist Church in Beckley, The John W. Eye Scholarship Fund at Beckley Area Foundation, Joseph Academy in Jumping Branch, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, and South Central West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes.