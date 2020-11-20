THUMBS UP to the Shady Spring High School girls volleyball team for turning the disappointment of a frustrating loss into the elation of winning a state championship. Coming off a runner-up finish in the 2019 state tournament, the No. 1-seeded Lady Tigers swept Philip Barbour 3-0 to take home the 2020 Class AA crown. “It is just a sigh of relief, especially in these times when just getting here was a feat in itself,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said. “To see the girls fulfill their dream tonight is just a magnificent feeling.” The state title is the first for Shady Spring volleyball since winning back-to-back championships in 2002 and 2003.
THUMBS UP to Huntington artist Cassie Mace, whose work was chosen as the official 2020 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament by first lady Cathy Justice. Mace’s ornament celebrates the longstanding tradition of quilting in West Virginia and across America. The quilted, square-shaped piece measures four-by-four inches. The front has a red and green plaid border, featuring a square-within-a-square motif. The interior background of the front side showcases a cutout patchwork pattern of the state of West Virginia on a snowflake motif background.
THUMBS UP to a barn along Route 20 near Speedway that is now what could be the nation’s first anti-vaping barn. Besides using old-time advertising to discourage vaping, state health officials are offering other ways to help parents and teachers steer young people away from the practice. One of these new sources was mentioned while the new anti-vaping barn was being unveiled. This Youth Vaping Toolkit from the state Division of Tobacco Prevention – available at www.dhhr.wv.gov/wvdtp – is downloadable, digital and a free resource that can help educators, health care workers, community groups and parents in addressing youth vaping in a variety of ways.