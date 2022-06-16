To eight Black graduates from Raleigh County who were awarded scholarships totaling $10,000 during a virtual ceremony organized by a local group of Black educators. The organization, known as BEAUTY, which stands for Black Educators Are United Totally, Yes!, was initially established in 2018 in order to provide support and financial aid to Black students in their pursuit of higher education. The $2,000 Juanita Parham Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Keynan Richardson-Cook. Stanley Lee Martin Jr. received the $2,000 Thomas Parham Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The remaining six recipients were Laila Cox, Gary Hairston, Jayden Lawson, Adriana Law, Trey Parker and Ronald “Isaiah” Thomas.
To the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), which is having an antique car show this weekend in southern West Virginia and for the first time in downtown Beckley. After the event was canceled due to Covid-19 in 2020, and after pausing another year, the event has been rescheduled with over 200 cars expected to be on display. The car show will feature cars at least 25 years old. Different from some other shows, a standard for this one is that the cars must include original parts or period-appropriate refurbishments – everything from equipment, paint colors, drive line to the interior must have been available for the model in which the car was produced. All these cars can be restored, but they’re restored to be original.
To the the replacement of the aerial tramways serving Hawks Nest and Pipestem Resort state parks. West Virginia State Parks officials are hopeful new and improved aerial tramways will be operating at the two parks next year. The Hawks Nest tramway, which opened in 1970, typically carries more than 45,000 visitors annually on steep, 800-foot descents from the lodge to a marina on Hawks Nest Lake at the base of the New River Gorge. The aerial tramway at Pipestem, which began operating in 1972, carries visitors nearly two-thirds of a mile, descending from the rim of Bluestone Canyon and crossing the Bluestone River before arriving at Mountain Creek Lodge.