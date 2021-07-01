To Raleigh County Schools for saving the day recently when a tour bus caught fire and left a group of visitors to the state stranded. Raleigh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) dispatchers said a 911 caller reported at noon that a white tour bus had been on fire along Interstate 64 at Sandstone Mountain in Raleigh County. The fire had been extinguished, but a group of Amish visitors from another state – many of them elderly – were stuck in the westbound lane, and multiple vehicles had been forced to stop. According to Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and Transportation Director Gary Daniel, school officials sent a bus to pick up the guests and drive them to The Dream Center at Family Worship Center on Pinewood Drive.
To Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), for being recognized by the state business journal as one of its 2021 Generation Next “40 Under 40” recipients. Each year the WV News and The State Journal honor 40 West Virginians under the age of 40 who are “making a difference in their business and communities.”
To 30 projects around West Virginia, including eight from southern West Virginia, sharing $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs. In this region, funding went to the Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming county commissions.
To the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association’s 2021 Class Hall of Fame. This year’s honorees were Mike McCoy of Parkersburg High School and Marshall University, Jody McKown of Fayetteville High School and West Virginia University and Ron Terry, a Trap Hill High School graduate who spent his entire coaching career at Buffalo-Wayne High School. The 2021 Hall of Fame class was inducted in a ceremony at Little Creek Country Club in South Charleston.