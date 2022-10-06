When Chris Cline tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident on July 4, 2019, in the Bahamas, the Beckley YMCA also lost a dear friend and major benefactor who was going to be contributing a significant sum of money – $10 million – so that a new $30 million facility could be built just up the hill at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The new digs were going to be nothing short of impressive – a two-story building that would house two pools, a lazy river, basketball and tennis courts, exercise classrooms, a weight room, a rock wall, two sand volleyball courts outside and more. State-of-the-art was the hyphenated adjective that was being attached to the marketing of the new joint to impress donors.
Truly, a bit of a shining city literally on a hill in little ol’ Beckley. It was difficult not to be a tad intoxicated with the whole notion of adding such a fine activity center to the city landscape. Certainly, that would have been a must see and a desirable amenity for anyone thinking about moving to the hub of southern West Virginia – for business or pleasure – helping put a shine to the city’s image.
It’s no secret that there were important people in town who thought the place was too big, too expensive, and questioned whether there would be enough business to keep operations on the green side of the balance sheet given projected population declines – especially among younger people – that were and are trending true.
So, yes, there were valid concerns.
But it was also refreshing to think that we have some in town who would dare to dream so big.
With Cline’s death, the project was first pared back and then shelved entirely.
Jay Rist, CEO for the Y, would have been forgiven had he lost some enthusiasm for his job, for creating a lively and active athletic center for citizens and the city that promotes health and fitness as well as serving as a space for community members to feel welcomed and at home.
And he could have done that. But he didn’t.
Rist went back to the proverbial drawing table and planned to renovate the 45-year-old building in downtown Beckley to make it more contemporary, more inviting, more useful. He convinced most of the previous capital campaign donors to redirect their funds to a new project. And now the Y has undergone roughly $1 million in renovations with two of three phases pretty well wrapped up.
Outwardly, the Y sports a refurbished Health and Wellness Center with new MATRIX free weight and cardio equipment, express lockers, LED lighting, unisex changing areas and sanitization stations. The lobby has been expanded and a lounge area added that overlooks the pools.
Long a need, an elevator was added in phase 2 and should be operational in about a month.
Phase 3 will bring a reset to the middle and bottom floors with the saunas and steam rooms getting needed attention along with improvements to the shower areas and locker rooms.
And, yes, there will be a new heater for the pool – soon.
Best news of all? Rist said there are plans to add a new gymnasium to the building which will be used for pickleball, volleyball and basketball.
All of this adds up to an impressive new face for an old friend.
Rist is to be congratulated.
