To Crescent Elementary School physical education teacher Cam Shannon, who has found creative ways to keep his students moving in the middle of a pandemic. His motivation? Shannon did not want to skimp on kids’ exercise. Although gyms are permitted to open under the new Department of Education guidelines, officials at Crescent decided to keep the gym closed to offer protection for students and staff. Shannon began to develop a strategy for going into classrooms, instead, and getting kids in each class active. Shannon travels to each class to do activities with the kids. He has developed games for them to play, which he takes to each classroom.
To the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’s Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for being awarded the Appalachia HIDTA Task Force of the Year for West Virginia. Led by the West Virginia State Police, it features a joint effort with participation from the Oak Hill Police Department, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department and the Summersville Police Department. The task force functions in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
To the Southern Appalachian Labor School for being selected as one of just 20 statewide workplaces to receive a specific grant aimed at supporting workplace wellness. By receiving the grant award, SALS will be better able to support the health and well-being of staff, volunteers and community members through creative wellness initiatives such as the organization’s community foods project for healthy living. The grants are made possible by Active Southern West Virginia and the WV Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease.
To Mercer County resident Dustin Croy, who demonstrated his distilling skills by competing in and winning a competition on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners: Master Distiller.” After advancing in the show’s early rounds, his signature recipe, Cowboy’s Banana Rum, won the competition.