To Pendleton Community Bank for providing the teachers of New River Primary a treat to show their support of teachers in the community. Brittany Raynes, an employee of Pendleton Community Bank who is also the parent of a New River Primary first-grader, delivered cups filled with candy, treats and pens to teachers and office staff at the school. “The administration and staff of New River Primary wish to thank Pendleton Community Bank for their support. Community and parental support is essential to educating young children and keeping them safe,” Marsha Bishop, assistant principal of NRP, said.
To the Charity Ride Revival, a miniature version of the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, hosted by Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports racing analyst. The Revival was a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America. The group made a stop near the New River Gorge area recently. The charity ride is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. Since 1995, more than 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities.
To ResCare in Beckley, whose staff, residents and volunteers gave the Beckley Little League fields a spruce-up recently. ResCare is a behavior health agency that provides residential services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. About 30 people at the little league fields were cutting grass, weeding, painting and picking up trash. Cathy Redden, executive director of ResCare, said their staff and residents are always looking for ways to give back to the community.
To dozens of volunteers who assisted with trail maintenance, facility improvement and litter cleanup recently at Grandview, which is part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as part of National Public Lands Day. The day was established in 1994 for the purpose of celebrating the connection between people and green space in their community, inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits. It is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September and is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the United States.