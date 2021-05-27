To the annual F.O.P. Lodge 118 Police Memorial event held May 14 at the Fayette County Courthouse. The guest speaker, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., termed it a “privilege and honor” to address those assembled on the lawn of the Fayette County Courthouse in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Through that week, 125 law enforcement officers had died in the line of duty in the United States in 2021, according to numbers presented by James R. Pack, a detective/sergeant with the Oak Hill Police Department.
To the West Virginia Division of Highways installation of a new sign to rename Slab Fork Road in Raleigh County in honor of native Bill Withers. Passed by the West Virginia Legislature in April, House Concurrent Resolution 20 officially renamed Slab Fork Road from the Lester Highway to the Coalfields Expressway as “Bill Withers Memorial Road.” Withers, who died March 30, 2020, is best known for writing and recording the hit songs “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean on Me.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
To the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council that recently donated nearly 15,000 boxes of cookies to local veteran organizations as part of the Girl Scouts’ Gift of Caring program. The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond partners with the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association, a service organization of women who have lost sons and daughters in the military. They distribute to VA hospitals, nursing homes, disabled and paralyzed veterans, and more. Even customers who don’t purchase cookies for themselves were able give to others and support Girl Scouting at the same time.
To Michael Justice’s latest book, “Abandoned Coal Towns of Southern West Virginia” which features photos from Fayette, McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming counties. The photographs document the decline of the mining industry and the effect the closures were having on the communities around them. Exact locations are not provided for the majority of the photos, to protect the abandoned haunts, but readers might recognize places like Nuttallburg, Coalwood and Thurmond, which is featured on the cover. The book is available for purchase at www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781634993104.