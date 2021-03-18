To news from Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin that the new federal stimulus package will include $677 million in funding to local governments in West Virginia. The money is broken up into $176 million for metropolitan cities, $153 million for smaller cities and $348 million for the state’s 55 counties. The state government will separately receive $1.25 billion. Local officials can use funding to pay expenses related to the pandemic. That includes covering lost revenue and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
To Nichole Vest, a custodian at Wyoming County East High School, who won second place in the Recycling Custodian Heroes Contest, a national contest sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Management and Administrative Services. Vest was surprised with the award by Brittany Bauer, a teacher who oversees the recycling program at the school and who nominated Vest for the award. The award includes a $400 cash prize. Vest has helped sort recyclables at school on her days off and at home during the Covid-19 pandemic when club members could not meet at the school.
To the announcement that The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will return in July to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The show will feature hundreds of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks from all decades as well as arts and crafts and concessions. Country music star Josh Turner will headline the event, which will run July 9 and July 10. Proceeds from the show will benefit Brian’s Safehouse and Hospice of Southern West Virginia. The 2020 show was postponed due to Covid.
To Beverly Kucera, an eighth-grade student at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, who won Best in Show at Carnegie Hall’s Creative Youth art exhibit for her mixed media piece titled “Shoes.” This is the first time in more than a decade that a middle school student has won Best of Show. Ella Berry, a fifth-grade student at Rainelle Elementary, won the Carnegie’s Choice Award for her mixed media piece titled “I’m Not a Hamster.” This year is the 28th year that Carnegie Hall has celebrated Youth Art Month in March with the Creative Youth exhibit.
To a decorated former West Virginia correctional officer, who worked his way up the ranks to acting commissioner, is now leading the newest agency within the Department of Homeland Security. Mike Coleman, formerly executive assistant to the warden at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, has been appointed director of the Division of Administrative Services by Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy.