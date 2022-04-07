To USA Today’s naming of Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine among the Top 10 Best History Museums in the United States. The coal mine, which takes visitors underground into a coal mine and then on a tour of a historically accurate coal camp, is at New River Park and draws about 50,000 visitors per year. This year marks the Exhibition Coal Mine’s 60th year. The local museum is ranked No. 8, above larger museums like the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Nev., and the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville, Ark.
To West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins, who is going into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with 916 wins in his career, twice a coach in the Final Four, but not one from one of those blue blood schools like Kentucky or Duke or North Carolina, not one who had the advantages those schools had in recruiting and publicity. Huggins will be included in the 2022 class. Huggins is fourth in all-time victories, now firmly on the last leg of the relay race to 1,000 wins.
That after more than two years of masks, social distancing and elbow handshakes, Covid appeared to be a thing of the past at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s 101st annual dinner, where more than 600 people were gathered at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Michelle Rotellini, president and chief executive officer of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the gathering was a sign of a community being healed from the pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice made a brief appearance in order to present Tom Cochran, manager of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, with the chamber’s Community Leadership Award.
To Ericke Cage, who has been serving as interim president of West Virginia State University since September and has now been chosen to become the school’s 13th president. He joined the university in July as vice president and chief of staff and was appointed chief operating officer on July 30. “I look forward to building on the work we have already started, and the successes we have achieved in moving WVSU forward,” Cage said in a statement. “As I have said since my arrival, I am convinced that the university’s best days are yet to come and I look forward to working with the campus community to make that a reality.”