To Humane Society of Raleigh County volunteers who are giving a grateful round of “a-paws” to Beckley Area Foundation and the late Nancy Rickards, Raleigh Board of Education President Larry Ford, family and friends of Ruth Hornebrooke in Parkersburg and a “mystery person.” The funds were awarded to the animal shelter, which housed more than 1,300 animals last year. There is new flooring and paint in the lobby, kitchen and intake room, where animals are brought when they first come to the no-kill shelter. Dogs have gotten a new fence for their play yard, along with a shady area to rest. The Nancy Rickard Memorial Fund had also paid for “The Cat Corner” at the shelter in 2018. The Cat Corner gives potential adopters a chance to bond with the kittens and cats at the shelter.
To 13 grants totaling $1 million that have been awarded to promote U.S. mine safety. The U.S. Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the funding through its Brookwood-Sago grant program. The program was established in 2006 in honor of 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources No. 5 mine and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine. Among the grants awarded in this region was $130,000 to Marshall University Research Corp. in Huntington, for production of a video on safety and emergency preparedness.
To Raleigh County Memorial Airport getting a longer taxiway, thanks to a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s American Rescue Plan funding, airport manager Tom Cochran has confirmed. The money will also be used to add an apron to the new 105-acre industrial park that Cochran and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Director Jina Belcher are developing as part of an aviation and aerospace industrial cluster.
To Woodrow Wilson High School’s Zan Hill for winning the big school, Class AAA state individual golf title on Wednesday after two days of competition. Hill, a senior, carded a 75 Wednesday to complete a two-day run at 12 over par, one stroke better than Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland. Hill’s Wednesday round included four birdies, two each on the front and back nines. Hill’s title was the third straight year that Raleigh County was home to an individual state golfing champ. Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan won the Class AA title last year and the year prior.