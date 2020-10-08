THUMBS UP to the recognition of a portion of the West Virginia Turnpike – from Mile Marker 39 to Mile Marker 93 – as the Gold Star Families Memorial Highway, in honor of those who have lost an immediate family member during a time of conflict. Gold Star Mothers attended the recent event and were recognized. Medal of Honor Recipient Woody Williams told the gathering at Tamarack that in 2013, West Virginia was the first state in the nation to erect a Gold Star Family Memorial highway marker. “They did it to honor those 11,477 individuals who sacrificed their lives for West Virginia in World War I,” he said. “We have done a terrific job, I think, of recognizing and paying tribute to veterans for their service.”
THUMBS UP to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine for joining the Kids Connect program to provide school-age children in Greenbrier County with another WiFi hot spot option for use in completing schoolwork. Located in the WVSOM Library parking lot, the WVSOM security office, staffed by West Virginia State Police, is right there, so people who are utilizing the spaces should feel safe. More than 1,000 public locations across the state with established internet connections, including public schools, higher education institutions, libraries and state parks, are being turned into external wireless hot spots.
THUMBS UP to Panther Creek Elementary School in Nicholas County being recognized as one of three West Virginia schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
THUMBS UP to the U.S. Department of Energy awarding $3 million to a couple of West Virginia University engineers for a project to develop a low-cost process to convert natural gas commonly flared at industrial sites. Engineers John Hu and Xingbo Liu at the Staler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources want to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions and harness natural gas into high-value solid carbon and hydrogen for fuel, the university said in a news release. The university is developing the new technology in collaboration with North Carolina State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, H-Quest and industrial partners SoCalGas and C4-MCP.