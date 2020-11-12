THUMBS UP to the Wyoming County Toy Fund, the Wyoming County Firefighters Association and the county office of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for joining forces this year to make Christmas brighter for children in need. Due to the Covid-19 issue that is affecting the world and Wyoming County, the Toy Fund had to devise a different toy distribution system. The Wyoming County Firefighters Association has agreed to partner with the Toy Fund and use their eight fire stations as distribution points throughout the county. Monetary donations can be mailed to: Wyoming County Toy Fund, P.O. Box 295, Mullens, WV 25882, with checks made payable to Wyoming County Toy Fund. Donations can also be made through PayPal at the Toy Fund’s email at wyomingcountytoyfund@aol.com. Used toys cannot be accepted this year as the danger from Covid-19.
THUMBS UP to the United States Department of Agriculture investing $46,287 in a rural business development grant that will provide assistance for a year-round food and agriculture resource center which will offer vocational training and technical assistance to grow the agricultural sector and assist the local food economy. The Rural Development investment is going to the Fayette County Commission for utilization for the New Roots Community Farm, and it is part of a group of 14 projects across West Virginia with a statewide investment of $627,000.
THUMBS UP to plans by the City of Beckley to dedicate a sculpture garden downtown in what was once infamously known as “The Hole.” The “garden” will represent the triumph of the city’s spirit in a place that was once ashes and will showcase the work of two renowned state artists, Jamie Lester and Pastor Frederick Hightower. Lester’s sculpture, depicting a cardinal rising in flight, is entitled “Cardinal Ascending.” Hightower will sculpt the late Raleigh County native and musical legend Bill Withers. A third sculpture is expected to be added later.