To a company formed by two promising engineering graduates from West Virginia University that has secured $135,000 from the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). Iconic Air’s co-founders Kyle Gillis and James Carnes sought CRAN’s investment to scale their business to the next phase of growth and create more jobs in West Virginia. This is CRAN’s inaugural investment since its formation. CRAN operates under the umbrella of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), which serves four counties in southern West Virginia and is administered by the West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program of the NRGRDA. CRAN is made up of accredited investors from across the country who in large part are native West Virginians looking to showcase the talent offered in their home state.
To Beckley Pride, which presented a $1,559.20 check to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the City of Beckley for the Blessing Box Project serving Raleigh County recently at the Third Avenue Art Park in Beckley. Beckley Pride conducted an online fundraiser through November and December raising funds to replace and repair Blessing Boxes damaged by vandals in Raleigh County. The Blessing Box Project is an outreach program of the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition that provides food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and resource references to low-income and homeless individuals in Raleigh County.
To the National Wreaths Across America Day that was staged at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fayetteville as well as Oak Hill-based High Lawn Funeral Home and High Lawn Memorial Park recently. At the conclusion of the ceremony, wreaths were placed on more than 900 graves. The ceremony included singing of the national anthem, remarks, honoring the branches of services, and honoring those serving, those who have served and their families. Wreaths are delivered all over the country by trucking companies and drivers who donate their vehicles and time.
To Captain Tommy Blankenship of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department for being named the inaugural recipient of the Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award during ceremonies Wednesday afternoon in the county courthouse. The award will be given annually to the officer who most exemplifies Parker’s personal philosophy: “You can never advance in life without giving all you have and working hard every day. Remember that everyone is someone’s mother, father, sister or brother and that everybody should be treated equally.”