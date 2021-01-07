To several locals, including WVVA reporter Annie Moore and her husband attorney (DJ) Dennie Morgan Jr., who have banded together to ensure that the legendary musician Bill Withers’ contributions to soul and contemporary music are never forgotten locally. Moore and her husband have been at the forefront of collecting donations for a historical marker in Withers’ honor. She credits Merle Cole with the Raleigh County Historical Society with facilitating the entire process. The Raleigh County native and three-time Grammy Award winner died at the age of 81 on March 30, 2020, after suffering heart complications.
To the Fayette County Firefighters Association, which recently achieved its long-held dream of having its own firefighter training center. Earlier this year, Brookfield Renewable Energy donated the 156 acres which were home to a former golf course. Besides eventually helping to teach all elements of fire safety training to Fayette County firefighters and those from surrounding areas who will come in for various classes, the location of the center will also help improve the ISO rating for the public, resulting in lower insurance rates.
To officials at West Virginia University taking steps toward mass Covid-19 testing, surveillance testing and campus protocols to fight back against the pandemic. A campaign to actively educate and enforce protocols is underway for students and faculty. Officials are hoping to avoid the suspension of in-person learning that occurred around Labor Day last year. The goal is to have all students tested, with the results by the 19th.