To Chief Justice Warren McGraw of the 27th Judicial Circuit who recently announced his retirement after 55 years of service to Wyoming County as well as the State of West Virginia. In his retirement announcement, he wrote, “It is with great regret and sadness that, after 55 years of service to my fellow citizens of Wyoming County and the State of West Virginia, I must retire as Circuit Court Judge of the 27th Judicial District. As a result of my physical impairments due to Parkinson’s Disease, it has become too difficult to fulfill the duties of Judge in this great state of West Virginia.
And as reporter Jessica Farrish so eloquently captured in her story, she wrote, “Caught in McGraw’s modest dispatch was the last breath of the West Virginia coal miner, the birth cry of civil rights in the American Deep South and the echo of the laborer’s rights in state courtrooms and the Legislature, brought, largely, by one Wyoming County man’s Christian faith and intellectual acumen.”
McGraw was known as the “coal miner’s friend” and as a staunch supporter of the American laborer. He was the driving force behind the passage of a bill giving compensation to Black Lung patients and was an early enforcer of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.
He will be missed on the bench, and no one can fill his robes.
To West Virginia University Extension Service’s Energy Express program being awarded more than $1.2 million to support literacy programs for West Virginia youths beginning in summer 2022. The award will continue through 2024 ($1.2 million each year for three years).
To signs of life in the slow return to normal in the wake of Covid-19. Two examples are Lewisburg beginning its First Friday celebration this weekend from 5 to 8 p.m., along with Beckley’s Fridays in the Park entertainment series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To the tragic fact a coal miner died while working in the underground section of a Marion County Coal Resources mine. It is the third fatality involving a U.S. coal mine this year.