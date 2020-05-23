THUMBS UP to the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 118 that gathered recently at Huse Memorial Park to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Normally on Peace Officers Memorial Day, the chapter holds its ceremony on the lawn of the Fayette County Courthouse. Due to COVID-19, the annual police memorial was shelved, but local officers, family members and the public took time to remember Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger Lee Treadway and other fallen officers. Treadway was shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 8, 1975. The somber remembrance occurred on Peace Officers Memorial Day 2020. Wreaths honoring fallen officers were also placed in Raleigh and Nicholas counties.
THUMBS UP to West Virginia Attorney General’s office disability fraud partnership generating more than $1.8 million in savings in the first quarter of 2020. The three-month tally pushes the unit’s total projected savings to more than $22.25 million for state and federal governments since its inception in the Mountain State. The Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit, a partnership with the Social Security Administration, investigates suspicious or questionable disability claims.
THUMBS UP to Virginia “Tip” Claytor of Beaver who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Her family and friends, as well as various members of the community, got together to surprise the birthday girl with a drive-by parade, cake and balloons. Nearly 30 cars lined up in the First Baptist Church parking lot – which sits one street over from Claytor’s home – and proceeded to parade down the street. The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department also made an appearance.