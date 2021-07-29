To a ceremony honoring the 55th anniversary of the New River Company Siltix Mine explosion. During a special ceremony, a highway marker recognizing the disaster was unveiled. In an investigation, the blast was found to be caused by the ignition of built-up methane gas. Seven miners died and two others were injured while 39 others working in the mine at the time escaped unharmed.The names of the seven miners who perished on July 23, 1966, were:
Robert Daniels
Luther Bowyer
James McGuire
Howard Morris
Hubert Dowdy
Dallas Ayers
Clarence Cummings
To trail-building equipment provided through the Beckley Area Foundation that is accelerating recreational trail maintenance and construction in the Beckley area. The new equipment – which includes specialized tools and two trailers – is being used to help maintain and extend trails developed by the City of Beckley. The trail system has helped attract residents to the Beckley area and has encouraged hiking, biking, and sight-seeing in the region – notably near the city’s YMCA Soccer Complex and at the historic ruins of the Alfred Beckley Mill on Piney Creek.
To “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. for being featured on an adult literacy campaign in West Virginia. Murphy’s photo is on billboards throughout the state as part of the “Never Too Late to Graduate” push by the state Department of Education’s Office of Adult Education. Murphy also is displaying the materials and banners at his state concerts to provide information to help people earn their diplomas and pursue other educational opportunities, the department said. Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, the singer took online classes and earned his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out.
A new study put together by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission, which found that the Maxwelton airport in the Greenbrier Valley has an annual economic impact totaling more than $50 million on the region that makes up the state’s 10th Senatorial District — Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties. Statewide, the annual impact of the aviation industry is more than $1 billion, the study revealed. In a summary of the report posted on Facebook by Sen. Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte, who represents the 10th District and serves as the state Senate’s minority leader, Greenbrier Valley is noted for “significant passenger activity” by visitors who are en route to The Greenbrier resort, as 75 to 80 percent of the airport’s traffic — both commercial and private — is connected to the resort.