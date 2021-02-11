To Black alumni efforts to expand opportunities for minority students – specifically Black, Indigenous and people of color – through the Horace and Geraldine Belmear Scholarship at West Virginia University while the university works to ensure social justice on campus. Established in 2008 by WVU’s Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the Black Alumni Group, the scholarship honors a legacy of excellence cultivated by the Belmears from the 1970s into the 2000s. The late couple worked together – via complementary administrative roles – to recruit, retain and support a generation of Black students, becoming surrogate parents to many.
To the Skewes Family Foundation for making a $10,000 unrestricted donation to Beyond Wishes Therapeutic Riding Program, Inc. The foundation has supported their mission for 10 years and has been a cornerstone in the success of the program. Beyond Wishes is a Summers County nonprofit that provides a safe, fun-filled equine activity for individuals with disabilities and special needs. This year there will be a new building added which will be used for activities when the weather doesn’t cooperate. Some of the Skewes Family Foundation’s funding will be used for this activity center.
To Courtney Hereford, who assumed the role of executive director of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) in January. CRCH’s programming includes statewide health literacy programs, professional development and pipeline programming, the Community Health Education Resource Person program, opioid and substance use toolkits and workshops, clinical and translational science, Covid-19 response projects and the Greenbrier County Health Alliance, a nonprofit partner that advances health equity through grants management, partnerships and collaborations.
To the recent installation of a soft interview room in Greenbrier County from Project Beloved The Molly Jane Mission. The special interview room will be at the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, where Emily Yates will be working as a victim advocate for victims of crime. Police will use this room to interview crime victims. The space includes comfortable chairs, a weighted blanket for comfort, a diffuser with lavender essential oils for a calming effect, and a lamp in hopes the overhead lights can be turned off and a more pleasant light source provided.