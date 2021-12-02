To the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Services, which has awarded HealthNet Aeromedical Services a full, three-year reaccreditation for patient transport operations. The program has been continually accredited by CAMTS since 1995. HealthNet Aeromedical Services’ helicopter bases in Beckley and Lewisburg have served Southern West Virginia since 2005 and 2015 respectively. The criteria standards for accreditation include compliance in many areas including communications, infection control, legal requirements and ethical practice, medical direction and medical protocols, safety management systems, scheduling and fatigue management, and training and education of medical and operations personnel. HealthNet Aeromedical Services, Inc. is headquartered in Charleston, and is a not-for-profit critical care transport system cooperatively owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center, and WVU Medicine. The program operates eight helicopter bases in West Virginia and one in Kentucky and has safely transported over 90,000 patients since beginning operations in 1986.
To first lady Cathy Justice; who has unveiled her official 2021 limited edition Christmas ornament made by Beckley glass artist John DesMeules. The 2021 ornament features a red, green, and gold swirl design, blown into the shape of a round glass sphere. The shape of West Virginia is sandblasted on the front, with a gold star where Charleston is located. The ornament is adorned with a hunter green and gold satin ribbon for hanging. Each ornament is numbered on the reverse side and signed by the artist. In keeping with tradition, the limited number of 500 ornaments are available for purchase at the Culture Center in Charleston and at Tamarack in Beckley for $25 each. As part of Justice’s efforts to support local artists, proceeds from the ornament will go directly to DesMeules to support future creations and broaden West Virginia’s artistic footprint. This is the fifth year designing an ornament that is completely handmade in West Virginia, Justice noted.
To a life-long resident of Fayette County: will be the next chairperson of the WVU School of Nursing on the WVU Tech campus. Hillary Parcell MSN, RN, will lead the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Beckley campus starting January 1. Working under the direction of Dean Hulsey, Parcell will be responsible for the administrative day-to-day operations of the program, curriculum, committee assignments, teaching assignments, budgeting and programming, as well as faculty reviews and evaluations. Parcell received her BSN from WVU Tech in 2008 and her Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) in Nursing Administration from Marshall University in 2011. She has been with the School of Nursing since 2014. She is an active member of the WVU Tech community participating on various committees and is currently the faculty advisor for the Student Nurses Association. Parcell was the 2019 recipient of the WVU Tech Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni Award.