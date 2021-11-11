To representatives of the Mount Hope-based Harmony for Hope who recently came together to teach local children the importance of Veterans Day while honoring the nation’s fallen heroes at the same time. Scott Worley, representing Harmony for Hope’s AmeriCorps VISTA, took kids on a walk to the Mount Hope cemetery. Children helped place flags on graves and learned about the history of the flag and other local history.
To Judy and Jim Donley, along with Joyce and Denny Meier of Liberty Township, Ohio, who delivered 545 handmade fleece blankets to students at Mullens Elementary, Mullens Middle and Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle schools – one for every student. Along with the blankets, they gave gifts of bikes, shoes, socks, gloves, clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes, toiletries, cases of canned foods for the schools’ blessing boxes and a large variety of toys that will be distributed to the students through prize drawings.
To the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, which stepped up to help Pressley Ridge, a non-profit organization that has been serving foster children and families in a 12-county region of southern West Virginia since 1832. The group put together $1,100 for two laptops to be used by two autistic children who have no other way to communicate. Additionally, 90 stuffed animals, two animated tigers and 90 assorted toys were donated to these foster children. Many of these toys were donated to the FOCLA by the Fraternal Order of Police. Other disbursements go to the Giving Hearts program for children and families in need as well as families of deployed military members.
To two area physicians who recently received recognition for their work with students at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Paul Conley, D.O., received the 2021 Outstanding Primary Care Preceptor Award for the South East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus system. Scott Killlmer, M.D., received the 2021 Outstanding Specialty Preceptor Award, also for the South East Region of WVSOM’s Statewide Campus system. Both men practice at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. Preceptors guide third and fourth year medical students during clinical rotations.