To the awarding of a bevy of grants ranging in size from $1,318 to $90,000 by the Greenbrier County Commission in support of arts, recreational and historical projects undertaken by the county’s nonprofit entities and municipalities. Every year the Commission awards funding which flows from a three percent tax paid by overnight guests in lodging establishments throughout the unincorporated areas of the county. Half of those taxes help fund the county’s Convention and Visitors Bureau while the other half is primarily used by the Commission for Arts & Recreation grants, typically awarded once a year.
To recent Shady Spring graduate Parker Redden, who was presented with the Johnny Bench Award by the “Little General” himself at a ceremony at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Redden was announced as the West Virginia winner of the award that also goes to the best high school catchers in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Redden was named a Class AA first-team all-state catcher by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association after batting .373 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 39 RBIs. Redden’s picture and bio will be in the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum for one year. His name will be placed on a plaque and will remain there permanently.
To retired health care worker Wanda Coleman of Ronceverte, who joined dozens of her former coworkers at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, in Lewisburg, for what was believed to be a ceremony to honor a recently retired staff member. But then, Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice and Babydog appeared and announced Coleman was the sixth million-dollar prize winner in the “Do It For Babydog: Save A Life, Change Your Life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
To the continuing popularity of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Trail pass sales are tabulated every Nov. 15. In 2019, the outlets sold 56,246 passes. In 2020, sales had increased to 64,744 trail passes despite the system being closed for several weeks because of Covid. Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, said, “We do think this is going to be another 10 to 20 percent (increase), which would be record numbers again.”