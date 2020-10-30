THUMBS UP to an operation, called Autumn Hope, that led to the recovery of 45 missing children, 13 of whom were recovered as a result of the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service here in the Southern District of West Virginia in conjunction with the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force. The CUFFED task force is comprised of the West Virginia Department of Corrections, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Princeton Police Department, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Ironton, Ohio, Police Department. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also supported the operation.
THUMBS UP to Stonecoal Junction soon being able to boast the first kayak/canoe launch site on the 160-mile Guyandotte River Trail, one of six created by the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL). The 5.88-acre roadside park, near the Wyoming/Raleigh County border, is being developed by RAIL in conjunction with West Virginia University’s Fulcrum Project and the Coal Heritage Highway Authority.
THUMBS UP to Montgomery. The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $349,200 in loans and grants to help the city make upgrades, including a $49,200 grant to replace an old and nonfunctioning community center with kitchen equipment upgrades. It will also allow the commission to make accessibility improvements to the community center by replacing a dilapidated ramp with a new wheelchair lift. A $300,000 loan has allowed the city to convert the old City National Bank building into a functioning city hall.
THUMBS DOWN to spray paint-wielding vandals who recently struck Lewisburg’s Dorie Miller Park. Public Works director Roger Pence said, “We deal with this on a regular basis.” Pence said the vandal or vandals were responsible for 10 defacements in all, spraying messages containing “juvenile stuff – bad spelling and bad language.” He said the messages weren’t threatening in tone and didn’t target a particular group. “There were a couple of political comments made, just for the shock factor,” Pence said. “Nothing too sophisticated.”