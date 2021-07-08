To a West Virginia Department of Education grant that enabled a school-run, no-fee STEM Camp in Summers County, which has ignited a firestorm of enthusiasm in its 107 student participants. So far this summer, campers have built oceans in a bottle, redesigned the Titanic to make it safer and created ice cream in a bag, all part of a range of hands-on projects under the camp’s overall theme, “Moving Mountains.” Bridging the learning gap from the pandemic also plays a part in the camp’s curriculum of math, reading and science, with an emphasis on hands-on learning and journaling
To West Virginia elementary school students who will be receiving an array of free books this summer. The state Department of Education is entering the second year of the West Virginia Blue Ribbon Book Club, distributing 258,000 books to public school children entering grades one through three. Books were shipped by the end of June. Teachers also will receive books in order to create lesson plans for the upcoming school year. The book club is a partnership among the department, the Marshall University June Harless Center and The Dollywood Foundation.
To Ona resident Linda Childers who is using her art to promote love for West Virginia and encourage people to explore the state for themselves. Childers has created a thousand-piece, 24-inch by 30-inch puzzle that is a map of West Virginia with over 130 miniature paintings of cool things to do in the Mountain State. With the help of videographer Bobby Lee Messer, Childers is also creating two video series. Travel WV with Linda, will be short videos shot at every single place painted on the puzzle map. Create WV will feature interviews with West Virginians who have created something – a business, a cleanup project, a garden, a book club – to encourage people who have an idea, a dream or a spark of a create notion to follow that dream. More information is online at artbylinda.org
To continuation of the school clothing allowance program by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children. Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31.
To the Wyoming County’s Class of 2021 which earned a total of $2,089,596 in scholarship awards. Despite the pandemic having forced schools to shift gears, the students and their families unraveled the maze of forms and paperwork for students.Graduates at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools had $51,968 in one-time awards with another $2,037,638 in four-year renewables.