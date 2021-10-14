To Todd and Rachel Cornett for making a substantial donation that will allow the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center to be built on Grey Flats Road this coming spring. Wykle, 22, died in a helicopter crash in the Bahamas on July 4, 2019, while on a trip with her childhood friend, Kameron Cline, also of Beckley. Delaney and her sister Makayla started supporting the shelter when they were children. The center will now honor her, by providing veterinary care to shelter animals, including spay and neuter services. Eventually, the shelter will provide spay and neuter services for pets, too. Since her death, a number of people have reported that the young woman brightened their lives with her kindness and sense of adventure. An anonymous donor has established scholarships in her name at West Virginia University, where she had graduated in 2019. Donations may be made by writing “Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center” on the check memo line and may be mailed or brought to 325 Grey Flats Road, Beckley, WV 25801. Donations are tax-deductible.
To the Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships, including Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville, for a partnership with WV CASA and United Ways of West Virginia to donate over $250,000 to provide needed support for children being assisted through the court system by CASA volunteers. WV CASA’s mission is to develop, support and strengthen CASA programs throughout West Virginia to assure quality volunteer advocacy for abused or neglected children in the state’s court system. The Ball family also welcomed West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee to the dealership to present an annual gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
To the Greenbrier resort for becoming the 11th recipient – and the first organizational recipient – of the West Virginia Golf Association’s highest honor. WVGA President Phillip Reale presented the resort with the England Award, named for C. McDonald England Jr. and C. McDonald England II, both past WVGA presidents. The award is given at the discretion of the WVGA Executive Committee to individuals who personify the association’s mission of promoting amateur golf, as well as preserving the game and its traditions in West Virginia.