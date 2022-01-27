To West Virginia being slated to receive more than $500 million to repair and upgrade bridges across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The state will receive the funding over the next five years, starting with $101.3 million for fiscal year 2022. The state has one of the highest percentages of structurally deficient bridges in the country, according to an analysis of federal data by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. The number of West Virginia bridges that need repair increased from 1,222 in 2016 to 1,545 in 2020, the organization found.
To the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC), which announced funding for a $1 million grant to the City of Richwood for improvements to its water impoundment structure. The grant replaces the council’s current funding commitment of $299,271. The grant, along with additional money from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, will provide $2 million for the project. The project was one of five sewer and water system improvements approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council at its Jan. 12 meeting.
To a check for $73,924 in support of the Meadow River Trail in Greenbrier County that was recently presented by State Sen. Stephen Baldwin. The approximately 24-mile section of Meadow River Rail Trail owned by the Fayette and Greenbrier county commissions winds through an amazing stretch of the Meadow River. The money comes from Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) funds. Sen. Baldwin recommended the project for funding, and both Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Gov. Jim Justice approved. LEDA funds are for one-time capital expenses meant to enhance local economic development.
To a West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer Challenge Academy graduate who has made history by becoming the first cadet to receive an appointment to the U.S. Army’s military service academy, West Point, as a part of the Class of 2026. William Farkas, a 17-year-old Tunnelton native and a recent enlistee in the West Virginia Guard, will embark on a journey to become an officer in the United States Army beginning this month, when he departs for basic training.