To a check for $68,000 to Sheriff Mike Fridley and the Fayette County Commission presented by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. The funds came from the Local Economic Development Assistance and will help create a shooting range. Currently, deputies utilize other facilities, sometimes traveling out of the county, and working around other schedules to accomplish state-required training. With a county-owned facility, deputies can train much more often and even host firearms training for other departments in the area.
To a facelift for Oceana’s Gilliland Park. Improvements include resurfaced tennis and basketball courts, a new paved walking trail, the old water plant building razed for more picnic tables, a new metal picnic shed and a concrete pad poured, the pool repaired and repainted with new filters installed, and restrooms inside the bathhouse renovated. The American Rescue Plan funding is federal money provided in response to the economic downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic. County and municipal governments must use the federal monies within a certain time frame to fund infrastructure projects.
To a $100,000 check presented to Monroe County seniors by Gov. Jim Justice. Seniors at the Lindside Senior Center were named grand prize winners in the Senior Center division of the Do It for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. Monroe County boosted the second-most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the vaccination promotion. The promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do It for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
To Carl “Butch” Antolini, former editor of Beckley Newspapers, who has been named chief executive officer and executive director of the West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority. Antolini, who has served as interim executive director since being appointed in October, will be responsible for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, including public radio and public television. “While we still face many challenges, I believe that we are now poised for the future,” Antolini said. “Telling W.Va.’s story, that’s what we’re all about and what we will continue to be here at WVPB.”