To a pair of new funds at the Beckley Are Foundation. Dr. Seth and Mrs. LaRinda Kaplan have established the Kaplan Family Fund for Learning Disabilities in Southern West Virginia. The fund is designed to support educators who are pursuing training in reading programs with a focus on dyslexia methodologies. Also, Freda (wife), Robert (son) and Robin (daughter) established the Rick Jarrell Memorial Fund that will benefit the Raleigh County Animal Rescue and Raleigh County Humane Society. BAF supports organizations and programs that create long-term solutions to the most pressing needs in the community. For more information about BAF, call 304-253-3806 or visit bafwv.org.
To Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) for being honored as a 2021 Wonder Woman by West Virginia Living Magazine. Belcher’s mother, Linda McKinney of Welch, was recognized as a Wonder Woman in 2015. McKinney is the director of Five Loaves and Two Fishes Foodbank. McKinney and Belcher are the first mother-daughter West Virginia women to be named Wonder Woman awardees.
To the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) for being selected by the national Community Care Corps to receive a $120,000 grant to establish the Greenbrier Community Care Corps. The program will use volunteers to assist adults over the age of 60, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers with non-medical tasks and respite care. Volunteers will aid with household tasks, errands and companionship, support that can help seniors live independently, relieve caregiver stress, build community cohesion and social capital, and reduce feelings of isolation. Volunteers may also assist with tasks such as preparing meals, pet care, yard care, simple home maintenance, or setting up computers and digital library accounts.
To two examples of good news in the education field. Under-represented students at West Virginia University will benefit from the generosity of T.V. and Vijaya Ramakrishna who have created a $400,000 scholarship that supports minority students in any WVU undergraduate program. Meanwhile, Bluefield State College has reported a record-setting enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. BSC welcomed a freshman class of nearly 600 students. The college also noted the return of student housing for the first time in more than 50 years and the revival of football for the first time in 41 years.