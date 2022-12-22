In one of those rare moments at the Capitol where common sense bipartisanship shows that it can, in fact, work for the good of the country, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, spearheaded the passage of the bipartisan Electoral Count Act through the Senate and into the $1.7 trillion fiscal 2023 omnibus bill.
It was not an easy lift, two years in the making, despite lawmakers saying time and again that they wanted to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol.
And now, Congress is on the verge of doing just that.
The omnibus spending bill includes a section that would reform the Electoral Count Act, a 1887 law that governs the counting of Electoral College votes in Congress.
Legal scholars have had concerns with just how poorly the law was written, and felt it was in need of clarification. President Donald Trump and his allies targeted the law’s ambiguities in their attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
One of the main purposes of the new law is to clarify that the vice president’s role in counting electoral votes is purely “ceremonial” with no power to intervene in the process when the Senate and House have certified the election.
That was an issue after the 2020 election when Trump tried to push, cajole and pressure Vice President Mike Pence into interfering with the electoral process on Jan. 6 and to overturn the election – even as the mob incited to violence at the Capitol that day by Trump was threatening Pence’s life. Pence rebuffed the former president’s intimidation tactics, thankfully, saying out loud that he did not have the power to do as the defeated president wished in a desperate and dastardly attempt to hold on to power.
Manchin said the act will make sure an insurrection, such as what we witnessed on Jan. 6, does not happen ever again, and will restore some faith in our democratic processes for electing our president.
In this season of giving, we would be remiss not to give two thumbs up to all of the organizations large and small who have acquitted themselves in only the most honorable terms in the name of charity so that the less fortunate among us might have a little more beneath the Christmas tree and on their dining table on Christmas Day.
The need is real here in the southern reaches of the state, and will not go away with a flip of the switch at the dawn of a new year. Neither should our generosity.
If you have not made a donation to a worthy cause – and they are legion – your dollars will most certainly be welcomed anytime of year.
Go ahead, give. It feels good – all year long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.