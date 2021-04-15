o the commitment of local first responders. Recently they took part in mock disaster training at Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beaver. Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) staged a plane crash with 12 victims inside. First responders put out a fire, rescued victims, administered emergency medical care and transported victims to a hospital. The exercise is designed to sharpen and display responders’ skills and teamwork.
To local medical facilities welcoming new personnel. Retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and former chief of the U.S. Navy Dental Corps, Dr. Stephen Pachuta, has been appointed dean of West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry. The Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Board of Trustees has announced Hollie Harris Phillips will be the health system’s new president and chief executive officer.
To a new Beckley Area Foundation Fund in memory of Ember Worrell at Cranberry Baptist Church in Beckley. Worrell was a member of the church for 41 years and enjoyed helping out anytime she was needed. Worrell could be found serving as a Sunday school teacher, as a Bible school teacher, and as the church treasurer for 15 years.