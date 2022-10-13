The forested landscapes here in West Virginia are absolutely drop-dead beautiful, especially this time of year when – let’s turn to science – the chlorophyll in the leaves breaks down and the greens of spring and summer disappear, stepping aside to let yellows, oranges and reds dominate the palette, coloring our world to take the final bows of the year.
Bravo, indeed.
But just as inviting as well as season-defining are the fall festivals that help shape the personalities of communities all across the hills and hollows of this state.
Here, we are fortunate to have the likes of Chili Night in Beckley, the Taste of Our Towns and the Harvest Festival at Hawk Knob Appalachian Cider, both in Lewisburg, and – coming Saturday – Bridge Day on, what else, the bridge spanning the New River Gorge just up the road in Fayetteville. The day is the largest single-day festival, according to the state’s Department of Tourism, so big that officials block traffic on the two northbound lanes just to accommodate and keep safe the thousands of spectators who come from near and far to watch BASE jumpers take a leap and glide, float and fly 876 feet into the Gorge below as rappellers play like ninja warriors, ascending and descending the iron frame of the bridge.
Maybe it’s just that last opportunity to gather with friends to celebrate the outdoors before the cold and snow of winter push us back inside. Maybe it’s just an outdoors party vibe.
Whatever it is, we could use more of the magical elixir that makes these festivals so fun to attend and, yes, push us outside to get a little exercise even as we inhale the deep fried Oreo cookies – we kid you not – that were just so impossibly good.
But it is also a good excuse to leave the politics at home and to socialize, to find your voice and get to know people you may have only known from a distance or had never seen before.
Yes, southern West Virginia is a sight to see this time of year. But it is an environment, especially its parks, that is meant to be engaged – whether by walking the length of a downtown or the span off a famous bridge, a hiking trail through the woods or one meant for a bike – not merely admired from afar.
Go ahead. Reach for the flannels and get out there before the snow flies. The jolt of cooling autumn air and a brisk walk will do your heart and your attitude a huge favor.
