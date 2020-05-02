THUMBS UP to Dr. Tammy Donahue for being awarded the West Virginia Council of Teachers of English by the group’s executive committee. The honor is given to outstanding classroom teachers who make a positive impact on students and in their school communities. Dr. Donahue is a third grade teacher at Maxwell Hill Elementary in Beckley. She has 23 years experience in the classroom and has also served as assistant principal and principal. She is a graduate of University of Virginia, Virginia Tech University, and Marshall University. Dr. Donahue demonstrates commitment to collaboration, research and the emotional and intellectual growth of students. Donahue says a teacher’s “goal and purpose should be to inspire our students to forever seek new knowledge and understanding that will enable them to make good decisions to positively impact humankind.”
THUMBS UP to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg for continuing its months-long refurbishing of the front lawn area. City officials are also doing their part to spruce up adjacent Lee Street with a repaving project. City council approved a $20,544 bid by Greenbrier Excavating to repave the street. WVSOM undertook demolition of the crumbling retaining wall along Lee Street and added a sidewalk. The school has placed three flagpoles on the front lawn, and the cracked pillars on each side of the stairway have been replaced. Decorative stone is being added to the front of the retaining wall adjacent to the pillars. WVSOM is also installing an electric sign near the Silo Lane entrance to the campus and adding two groups of parking spaces.
THUMBS UP to the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial now being handicap-accessible. Additionally, construction on two new eight-foot panels in the commemorative wall has been completed and the granite, for the bottom of the new panels, has been installed. The memorial bricks include the veteran’s name, rank, military branch, and years of service.
THUMBS UP to Beckley Area Foundation for giving a $1,600 grant to support its Food for Angels program. The award comes from the COVID19 Emergency Response Funding at the Community Foundation. Debra Davis, executive director of One Voice Inc., said the funds would be used to continue to serve snack bags to high-risk school-age students during the health crisis. The Food for Angels program addresses the problem of food insecurities in the home. This program currently serves 360 students in Raleigh County each month with a weekly distribution of snack bags in order to bridge the food insufficiency gap.