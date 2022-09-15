A remarkable, encouraging and instructive report this past week revealed that in the past quarter century there has been an unprecedented decline in child poverty rates across the country. And the impetus for the happy story came, in part, from both sides of the political aisle. As one might assume, the biggest reason for the decline in poverty rates was an expansion of government aid. And progressives were the main force behind those policies. Child poverty fell consistently from 1993 to 2019, cutting poverty by 9 percent in 1993 and by 44 percent in 2019 – tripling the number of children protected from poverty over that period, according to the report by Child Trends, a research group. The report shows that child poverty, since 1993, has fallen 59 percent, with need declining across the board – and in every state. No matter if a child was white, Black, Asian or Hispanic, no matter if a child was living with one parent or two, in native or immigrant households, the rate dropped, and substantially so.
And, yes, Republicans who pushed for the end to welfare as we knew it back during the Clinton administration, poor single mothers (the main beneficiaries of welfare) have been better able to find and hold jobs than perhaps many liberals expected. Over the past few decades, increased employment among single mothers has been one reason for child poverty’s decline, the study says.
Finally, after six years, West Virginia is likely to complete all but a few of the housing projects from the devastating 2016 flood by the end of September, according to a report presented before a legislative panel this week, and then mop up the handful that remain before the end of the year. A baker’s dozen projects remain, and of those, 10 are in construction, one is going through acquisition and an environmental review, another is a rehabilitation project and the final one is a matter of purchasing a mobile housing unit, according to reporting out of the panel meeting. In total, according to Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement for the West Virginia Development Office, the state has completed 374 houses.
Lest we forget, and in these parts, few will, the June 23, 2016, flood laid waste to portions of both Greenbrier and Fayette counties. Statewide, 23 people were killed and 1,200 homes were destroyed. Thousands of people were without power – for days on end. The state was awarded $149 million in Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Relief by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – and it took awhile for officials to get the money distributed. Too long, in fact. But we are happy for those who, by year’s end, will finally, finally, be back into a home of their own.
There’s no place like home.
