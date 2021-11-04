To Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) for receiving a major boost from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help build an entrepreneurial and innovation-focused economy across West Virginia. The EDA has recognized RCBI as one of 60 University Center recipients across the United States. The recognition and award of more than $500,000 will propel the delivery of direct business and technical assistance, strengthen regional collaborations, improve supply chain connections, and develop new technologies. RCBI will partner with institutions of higher education and economic development organizations across the state to enhance the regional economy. The initiative also will target state industries with the greatest growth potential, including aviation, advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food production, medical manufacturing, technology, outdoor recreation and alternative uses for coal.
To The Montgomery Free Supply Pantry for offering a helping hand to local residents who might be struggling. The Montgomery Free Supply Pantry received a Cultivate WV mini-grant of $1,836 earlier this year. The mini-grants are a program of the West Virginia Community Development Hub. Montgomery was awarded a grant to place blessing boxes throughout town. Businesses and organizations are asked to consider a food drive/donation to help stock the blessing boxes.
To Del. Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, for being able to secure a $5,000 grant for the Trap Hill Little League. The funding, through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, was set by legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities. The funds will be used to upgrade the ballfields with restrooms and a concession area.
To Matthew Parsley of Williamson for being named recipient of the West Virginia Rural Health Association’s (WVRHA) 2021 Outstanding Rural Health Student Award during the organization’s annual conference. Parsley will receive $1,000, an engraved piece of Blenko glass and a certificate as this year’s recipient. The award recognizes extraordinary student-initiated and student-performed activity in the field of rural health by nominees whose accomplishments include clinical, infrastructure development, research, promotional or volunteer activities. Parsley is a second-year student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM).